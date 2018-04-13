This weekend thousands of people will participate in The Women’s Center of Tarrant County’s 22nd Annual Victory Over Violence Walk/Run at the Duck Pond at Trinity Park.

Statistics show violence against women is a problem that impacts every sector of our society. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women in the United States will experience some form of violence by an intimate partner.



The problem is pervasive across the country, from Washington, D.C. to North Texas.

In Fort Worth, the Women’s Center of Tarrant County has seen a 16 percent increase in calls from women needing assistance after an assault. In this weekend's event, organizations, corporations and families throughout Tarrant County will be in attendance. Members of the Crowley Independent School District organized a team of 120 people this year.

“In my mind, one victim is too many,” said Crowley’s Coordinating Counselor Theresa Pascal. “In a district with over 15,000 students we hear our fair share of stories and we can’t just sit back and not do something. Our purpose is to empower our students,” she said.

Last year, the district lost two teachers to partner violence. Years prior, they have lost students to domestic violence. During the race many will be supporting awareness while honoring the memory of their teachers and students.

The race begins at 8 a.m.

If you would like more details about the race, or The Women’s Center of Tarrant County click here.

