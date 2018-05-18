Schools Prepare for New Season of '13 Reasons Why'

Teachers and counselors across North Texas are preparing for the release of the newest season of the Netflix show "13 Reasons Why." (Published 2 hours ago)

Teachers and counselors across North Texas are preparing for the release of the newest season of the Netflix show "13 Reasons Why."



Keller ISD has taken an extra step by sending home a letter to parents explaining that these topics would be discussed: bullying, grief, school violence, mental health concerns, sexual assault and unhealthy peer relationships.



According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens.

In Keller, counselors say the number of students struggling with thoughts of suicide and self-harm has increased each year. The problem reaches into classrooms across the country and experts say to help combat this problem parents need to be engaged.

"If they (students) are going to watch the show, parents need to watch it with their student, they need to watch it with their kids, and have good conversations," said Jennifer Fleming, Keller ISD Director of Counseling. "Conversations of 'Does this seem real to you? What did you think of this episode? Do you like the way the adults worked in this episode? Was it right? Was it wrong?' and just have some conversation around it so they know what is real and what is not."



Fleming says, like most districts, every year Keller ISD has to face suicides. They have a protocol in place, but they are hoping this warning can serve as a preventative measure.