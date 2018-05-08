Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Deals in DFW

It's Teacher Appreciation Week so some businesses are giving some teachers extra love this week with freebies and deals.

Here's what we've found. All deals require a valid school ID:

-Raising Cane’s: One free box combo

-Grimaldi’s: 15 percent off for teachers

-Cici’s: Teachers eat free on May 8

-Chipotle: Teachers get buy one, get one free

-Chick-Fil-A: Free sandwich offered at certain locations, including Fort Worth, Allen, Flower Mound, Roanoke. Search your local Chick-Fil-A’s Facebook page to see if they’re participating.

Nurses Appreciation Week is also this week. Here are some deals:

-Chipotle: On June 5, nurses can get a buy one get one free on burritos, bowls, salads and tacos

-Cinnabon: Through May 12, nurses get a choice of a free classic roll, a minibon roll, or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations

-Potbelly Sandwiches: Nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.



Do you know more deals? Let us know in the comments below.

