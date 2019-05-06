Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Deals in DFW for 2019

It's Teacher Appreciation Week so some businesses are giving some teachers extra love this week with freebies and deals.

Here's what we've found. All deals require a valid school ID:

Raising Cane’s: One free box combo May 7 from 6-9 p.m.

Grimaldi’s: 15 percent off for teachers.

Cici’s: Teachers eat free on May 7 with coupon.

Chipotle: Teachers get buy one, get one free from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday.

Costco: Teachers get $60 in savings with new membership enrollment online.

Nurses Appreciation Week is also this week. Here are some deals:

Cinnabon: Through May 11, nurses get a choice of a free minibon roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.

Cotton Patch Café: Nurses get 20% off Monday through Friday

Potbelly Sandwiches: Nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.

Do you know more deals? Let us know in the comments below.