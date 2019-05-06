Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Deals in DFW for 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher & Nurse Appreciation Deals in DFW for 2019

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Chipotle

    It's Teacher Appreciation Week so some businesses are giving some teachers extra love this week with freebies and deals.

    Here's what we've found. All deals require a valid school ID:

    Nurses Appreciation Week is also this week. Here are some deals:

    • Cinnabon: Through May 11, nurses get a choice of a free minibon roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.
    • Cotton Patch Café: Nurses get 20% off Monday through Friday
    • Potbelly Sandwiches: Nurses can get a free drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.

    Do you know more deals? Let us know in the comments below.

