NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Superstar Taylor Swift is adding another show in Arlington for her upcoming tour.



The Reputation tour arrives in Texas Sept. 29 when Swift plays NRG Stadium in Houston. She will then travel to Arlington for two shows on Oct. 5-6. The date on Oct. 5 is new -- and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan.31.



Swift is also adding shows in Santa Clara, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Foxborough and Minneapolis.



Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public via the Taylor Swift Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. For presale, registration opens at 11 a.m. Friday and continues until 9 a.m. Jan. 18.



"Fans who register and have been previously verified via Taylor Swift Tix will receive priority access ahead of any new registrants," organizers said in a news release.



Reputation Stadium Tour Dates/Locations



May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 11 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium*

May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

May 18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 1 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 8 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 9 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 15 Dublin, IE Croke Park

June 16 Dublin, IE Croke Park

June 22 London, UK Wembley Stadium

June 23 London, UK Wembley Stadium

June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

July 10 Washington, DC FedExField

July 11 Washington, DC FedExField*

July 13 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field*

July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 22 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*

July 26 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium*

July 27 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Aug. 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Aug. 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

Aug. 10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Aug. 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 31 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium*

Sept. 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Sept. 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Oct. 5 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium*

Oct. 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Oct. 19 Perth, AU Optus Stadium

Oct. 26 Melbourne, AU Etihad Stadium

Nov. 2 Sydney, AU ANZ Stadium

Nov. 6 Brisbane, AU The Gabba

Nov. 9 Auckland, NZ Mt Smart Stadium