Race Relations Task Force Meets After Officer Indicted

A Fort Worth task force aimed at improving race relations in the city met for the first time on Monday since a police officer was indicted, accused of beating a man he was arresting and then lying about it.

The Task Force on Race and Culture co-chair Bob Ray Sanders says they did not know about the officer’s case with enough time to put it on the agenda.

This means the task force may not be able to speak about the case in detail.

Sanders says he will ensure the case is discussed.

The task force met on Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting.

Sanders briefly eluded to the case involving Fort Worth police officer Jon Romer Jr. at the beginning of the meeting, but advised the task force he understood they would likely have to only speak about items already on their agenda.

Officer Romer was arrested last week and faces several charges including two felonies stemming from an arrest he made in 2016 at Harris Methodist Hospital where he had an off-duty security job.

A Grand Jury last week indicted Romer for allegedly hitting, choking and pushing a 21-year-old black man he was arresting at the hospital and then lying about it to police and the Grand Jury.

Since news of his arrest came to light, African American leaders have come forward expressing concerns and asking many questions including why the officer has not been fired and why it took so long to bring charges against him.

“The fact that we have a case now that goes back almost 18 months, that we didn’t at least I didn’t know about, and the circumstances are so incredible that the community has to be concerned, upset to be honest,” said Sanders before the task force meeting.

Officer Romer has faced a Grand Jury before.

Romer shot and killed a 32-year-old man during a traffic stop in 2011.

The officer was not indicted in that case.

The 15-year-veteran is on restricted duty at Fort Worth P.D. at this time.

The task force is able to make recommendations to the city of Fort Worth when it comes to its policies and procedures.