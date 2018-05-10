Tarrant County to Auction Vehicles, Seized Property

Tarrant County will auction off dozens of government vehicles and confiscated property this Saturday.



Among the inventory list are dozens of Ford Crown Victorias, 11 Tahoes, 10 Ford, GMC, Chevrolet and Dodge pickups and other vehicles.

Also up for bidding are two jet skis, 11 buses and vans as well as 10 trailers.

The auction will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Windy Ryon Rodeo Arena in Saginaw. Registration is mandatory for bidders and begins at 8 a.m.



Most of the merchandise will be available for inspection on Friday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ONLINE: A full list of vehicles up for auction

