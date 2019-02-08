Tarrant County Will Have No Refusal Weekend

There is a No Refusal weekend in Tarrant County this weekend. (Feb. 8, 2019)

Drivers pulled over in Tarrant County and asked to take a breathalyzer test will not be able to say no this weekend.

'No Refusal' weekend begins Friday at 9:30 p.m. and ends Sunday at 5:30 a.m.

Usually, police officers in Texas have to get a warrant if someone refuses to take the breath test. But, during this weekend, judges will be on call to issue warrants when needed, so drivers will not be able to refuse the test.

The purpose of No Refusal weekends are to decrease the number of drunk drivers.

Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board. (Published Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)

No Refusal weekends usually happen during holidays associated with high alcohol consumption, according to Attorney David A. Breston.