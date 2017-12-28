Tarrant County Town Under Boil Water Notice

People in the Tarrant County town of Lakeside have been told to boil drinking water as a precaution after a water main broke, officials announced Wednesday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality alerted public water officials that children, seniors and people with weakened immune system should vigorously boil their water for at least two minutes before washing, brushing teeth and drinking.

Lakeside officials said residents would be told when their water is safe.

Anyone with questions can call the Town of Lakeside at 817-237-1234.

