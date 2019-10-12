Tarrant County Sheriff's Son Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Arlington police have arrested Sergei Waybourn, the son of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn for indecent exposure, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2019.

The son of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn was arrested Saturday by Arlington police.

Sergei Waybourn is charged with indecent exposure and was booked at the Tarrant County Correction Center.

Sergei has a lengthy history of arrests from 2017 to 2019, including for criminal tresspass, theft, criminal mischief and assault-bodily injury.

The arrest came just days after the sheriff made headlines for calling some undocumented immigrants "drunks who will run over your children."

Sheriff Waybourn released a statement Saturday night concerning the arrest saying: