Tarrant County Hospitals Seeing Flu Progress into Pneumonia

Several Tarrant County hospitals are seeing an increase in flu cases turning into more serious illnesses like pneumonia and respiratory infections.

The emergency room at Medical City Fort Worth was slammed Wednesday night. There are so many cases coming in that some doctors are sending patients to overflow space in surrounding hospitals.

But increasingly they say folks are coming in sicker and sicker, with symptoms progressing beyond the flu. Dr. Omesh Singh says he's treating patients in intensive care right now because they waited too long to see a doctor, thinking they could tough it out.



Many hospitals have been urging flu patients not to go to the emergency room due to overcrowding. But Dr. Singh says that advice does not apply if your symptoms have already progressed, particularly in babies, patients over 65, and those with underlying medical conditions.

"If you're sicker, having a lot of shortness of breath, a lot of issues conducting your day-to-day activities, don't hesitate, go to the emergency room and get checked out," said Dr. Singh.

JPS hospital told NBC 5 the same thing Wednesday night. They opened a flu clinic this week to relieve ER overcrowding. But they're still seeing very, very sick patients coming in the emergency room with things like respiratory infections.

NBC 5 asked Dr. Singh what he does to stay healthy, considering he gets sneezed and coughed on all day. He said his hands are dry from constant washing, he sleeps well, exercises every day, drinks three liters of water a day, and every night he uses nasal saline solution like a neti pot.