Tarrant County Group Hosts Criminal Background Job Fair

Tuesday, a second chance job fair promises to help a part of the North Texas population that is often overlooked.

Nearly 500 men and women with criminal backgrounds will have a show at a good job and a needed boost for their futures. It’s all a part of the "Continuing the Climb" Reentry Job and Resource fair.

The job fair will be held at Tarrant County Resource Connection Conference Center located at 2300 Circle Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We offer opportunities for individuals who are transitioning back into the community. Whether it is short term training or employment or housing," Andre Johnson with the Reentry First Stop Center explained.

This is the second year for the job fair.

"The last job fair there were 47 individuals hired on the spot and another 295 interviews scheduled from that job fair. So, they were really excited about it," Johnson said.

Several groups including Cornerstone Assistance Network's Reentry First Stop Center for Tarrant County, Unlocking DOORS, Redemption Bridge, Texas Offenders Reentry Initiative (T.O.R.I.) and CPC Tarrant County and Goodwill Industry of Fort Worth work together to make the job fair a success.

"It’s really important for the community, because if individuals go back to work and they are pursuing a career path they are less likely to reoffend. Which means the recidivism rate in Tarrant County starts to go down," Johnson said.