A Tarrant County deputy was injured after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended her patrol vehicle Friday morning, officials said.

The deputy was parked and running radar about 3:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of westbound Jacksboro Highway when her patrol SUV was rear-ended, officials said.

Fort Worth and Azle police are assisting Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in investigating.

The deputy and driver were both hospitalized.

No other information was available.