A game room in Fort Worth in February 2018, moments before five armed men stormed in, began shooting, and robbed some of the patrons.

Tarrant County commissioners have approved a list of requirements for game room owners in an effort to regulate the businesses which some believe attract crime and traffic.

The ordinance, adopted unanimously Tuesday, requires permits for game room owners. The regulations, set to go into effect April 1, 2020, include:

A permit to operate

Hours limited to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Game rooms cannot be within 1,500 feet of a school, church, or residential neighborhood, or within 2,000 feet of another game room.

Display of signage reading "game room" must be present

At least two windows must provide "a clear and unobstructed view of all machines."

Commissioner Roy Brooks said there are between 200 and 400 game rooms in the county, attracting crime and traffic among other issues.

In one case, in February 2018, five armed men stormed a game room in Fort Worth and indiscriminantly started shooting, injuring one, before robbing some of the patrons.

The regulations are designed to protect against such acts.

"They can't have blacked out windows. They can't have locked doors," Brooks said, speaking on other newly approved regulations.

What remains unclear is exactly how the county will notify game room owners, as there are some businesses they are not aware of. Brooks said those are the details they hope to "flesh out" between now and April.

A Fort Worth spokesperson said this year alone, the city has executed three dozen search warrants on game room establishments. There are more than 300 known game rooms in the city alone varying in size, city officials said.

At a meeting with the Commissioners Court this week, Brandon Bennett spoke in support of the ordinance. Bennett is the director of Fort Worth's Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department.

"It's not unusual in the city of Fort Worth that we will go in on a gaming complaint and [find] mattresses in the back for prostitution, that we will see petty crime in a neighborhood," Bennett said. "These are neighborhoods that are most at risk and these are either folks that don't have insurance to replace things that are stolen."

Brooks said this ordinance is a "first step" in regulating game rooms, but they hope to work with state legislators on closing loopholes such as the definition of a "game room" in the state of Texas.

A town hall meeting hosted by state representative Nicole Collier of Fort Worth is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Tarrant County College Opportunity Center discussing the issue.