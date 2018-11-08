Tarrant County Clerk Opens New Arlington Passport Office

Tarrant County Clerk Mary Louise Garcia has opened a new passport office in Arlington, the third in the county.

The Arlington office is located inside the Tarrant County sub-courthouse on 700 E. Abram Street and is the third passport office opened in the county since 2016.

The other locations in Tarrant County include Southlake Town Hall and the Southwest Sub-courthouse. Tarrant County's previous six passport offices were closed without explanation in June 2015 following an investigation by the State Department.

The offices provide passport acceptance for U.S. citizens on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

The Arlington office will employ three clerks and be a full-service facility that will offer passport photos, as well.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

The County Clerk's Office has more information here.