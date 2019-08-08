Tarrant County Back to School Roundup Finds New Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Back to School Roundup Finds New Home

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Thousands of Tarrant County students and their families are expected to attend the 2019 Back to School Roundup Thursday.

    This year come with some big changes to the annual Roundup. For the first time, the free school supply and community resource event will be held at Tarrant County College. The event runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

    Students from all 20 school districts in Tarrant County will attend.

    Organizers say they have 8,000 backpacks and school supplies for 10,000 students.

    This is also the first year where walk-ups are welcome and families can register at the event.

    There are also free haircuts, immunizations and health screenings. Students can also get sports physicals, not only for the athletes, but also band members who must now get physicals to meet state requirements.

    Any student in Tarrant County between the ages of 3 and 18 qualify for the free school supplies if they fall within the federal poverty guidelines.

