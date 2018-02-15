Tarleton State University Set to Break Ground for FW Campus

Tarleton State University will break ground on Feb.27 for the first building of its planned campus along Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

This will be the first building for the future campus that sits on 80 acres of land donated by the Walton Group of Companies. The Texas A&M Board of Regents approved construction plans and an almost $41 million budget for the building.

"A flourishing Fort Worth campus advances the academic mission and strategic plan for all parts of our university," said Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio.

The Tarleton-Fort Worth campus is expected to serve 9,000 students by 2030.

The public ceremony begins 2:30 p.m. just off Old Granbury Road.