Tarleton State University Set to Break Ground for FW Campus - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Tarleton State University Set to Break Ground for FW Campus

The public ceremony will be held Feb. 27

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published at 6:53 PM CST on Feb 15, 2018 | Updated at 7:20 PM CST on Feb 15, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		67518
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Canada    		45413
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    TSU to Break Ground for FW Campus

    Tarleton State University will break ground on Feb.27 for the first building of its planned campus along Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

    Tarleton State University will break ground on Feb. 27 for the first building of its planned campus along Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth.

    This will be the first building for the future campus that sits on 80 acres of land donated by the Walton Group of Companies. The Texas A&M Board of Regents approved construction plans and an almost $41 million budget for the building.

    "A flourishing Fort Worth campus advances the academic mission and strategic plan for all parts of our university," said Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio.

    The Tarleton-Fort Worth campus is expected to serve 9,000 students by 2030.

    Feb. 16 Olympics Photos: Disappointing Showing for Team USA

    [NATL] Feb. 16 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Disappointing Showing for Team USA; Vincent Zhou Pulls Off Quad Lutz
    Getty Images; AP Images

    The public ceremony begins 2:30 p.m. just off Old Granbury Road.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices