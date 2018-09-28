Tariffs Add to Soaring North Texas New Home Prices

Building and buying a home in North Texas could become more expensive as builders warn tariffs on imported goods could drive up the price of construction supplies. (Published 4 hours ago)

The price of new homes in North Texas is up by an average of $6,000 because of tariffs on Canadian lumber, according to the Homebuilders Association of Greater Dallas. The homebuilders fear more cost increases from another round of tariffs threatened by President Trump on goods from China.

The tariffs come on top of soaring property values the past five years, a severe labor shortage that adds cost and rising interest rates, said homebuilders executive officer Phil Crone.

“Affordability is the biggest challenge that this region is facing now,” he said. “For every $1,000, you raise the price of a new entry level home, you price 20,000 Texas families out of the opportunity to afford that home. And that’s according to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M.”

The rising prices hit every end of the market and they make cost estimates very difficult, Dallas homebuilder Tom Greico said.

Sen. Flake Calls For Delay on Kavanaugh Floor Vote

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) on Friday called for a one-week delay of a full Senate vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, to allow time for an FBI investigation of accusations against Kavanaugh. (Published 6 hours ago)

“We’re designing a house today that we know we’re not going to start for three or four months and you take into account a 12-month build time. How do you anticipate what the numbers are going to be in the next 10 months, or what you’re going to pay for lumber six months down the road,” Greico said. “You have to inflate the estimate to cover that, or take it out of your pocket, which I’m not real fond of.”

Greico said the labor shortage has left him with half as many workers, which may add an extra six months to completion of his large homes.

In addition to a tariff on Canadian lumber, Greico said a tariff on Chinese steel has increased the cost of appliances for homes. He said the combination of factors is the largest cost increase he’s seen in more than 30 years of North Texas homebuilding.

“It wasn’t like systemic like this is. It wasn’t across the board,” he said.

The home price increases have reduced the affordability of North Texas compared with other parts of the country according to Paige Shipp with real estate research firm Metro Study.

“We are definitely less affordable,” she said. “We are not that shining star where everybody says, 'Oh My Gosh, it’s so inexpensive to live in Texas.’”

Compared with 2006 when 65 percent of the North Texas new home market was priced at $200,000 or below, Shipp said just three percent of the market is below that price now and it is far from the center of DFW.

“We’ve seen prices appreciate on new and resale homes. We have not seen wages or income grow in Dallas-Fort Worth. You just bring those thing two together and you realize people can’t afford as much home as they used to be able to,” Shipp said.

At the same time, newcomers continue moving to the area for new jobs, many of them filling new apartment complexes. As housing prices continue to rise, Shipp expected builders to offer lower cost homes that are smaller and closer together.

The experts see a residential slow down, but do not see an end to the current North Texas boom. The Dallas Morning News reports warehouse construction is at an all-time high.