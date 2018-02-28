Tanker Truck Leaking Fuel Closes I-35E in North Dallas

A major North Texas interstate is closed after a tanker truck began leaking fuel onto the road.

At 1 p.m., northbound Interstate 35E remained closed at Interstate 635 in North Dallas, and the ramps from westbound I-635 to both north- and southbound I-35E were also closed.

It is not yet known what punctured the fuel tank or how many gallons of fuel leaked.

Crews have the truck surrounded by absorbent material to stop the spread of the immediate leak.



There is no estimate on when the highway would reopen.

