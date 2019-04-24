Tanker Truck Jackknifes, Dangles Over Abram Street Bridge

A tanker truck jackknifed on the Watson Road bridge Wednesday morning, leaving the cab dangling over Abram Street. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A tanker truck jackknifed on the Watson Road bridge Wednesday morning, leaving the cab dangling over Abram Street.

The truck collided with a silver sedan, which was pinned against a concrete guardrail. The cause of the crash is not known.

The cab of the truck damaged part of the retaining wall over Abram Street, which is closed to traffic while the scene above is cleared.

Watson Road runs parallel to Texas 360. The crash is on the east side of the highway.

No injuries were reported and traffic on 360 is not impacted.

