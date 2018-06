An 18-wheeler rolled onto its side on a ramp over the High Five interchange in North Dallas before the Thursday morning rush.

A Texas Department of Transportation camera showed what appeared to be a tanker truck on its side on the ramp from southbound U.S. 75 to eastbound Interstate 635 at about 4:30 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the tanker to flip or if there were any injuries.

The ramp was closed as crews worked to clear the damaged big rig.