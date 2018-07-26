Drivers are being asked to avoid I-20 in Sweetwater near Hopkins Road due to tanker truck fire, according to KTAB. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tanker Truck Catches Fire Near I-20 in Sweetwater, Drivers Urged to Avoid Area

Drivers are being asked to avoid I-20 in Sweetwater near Hopkins Road due to tanker truck fire, according to KTAB.

The fire began near the TA truck stop around noon on Thursday - witnesses have been submitting pictures and videos of smoke in the sky, which was reportedly visible for miles.

The fire was extinguished after approximately an hour.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to a hospital - his condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic on the westbound lanes of I-20 was slowed significantly.

Eyewitnesses told KTAB they heard a loud explosion when the fire started.

This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.