Tanker Fire Shuts Down Interstate 45 in Wilmer

A fiery tanker crash has shut down Interstate 45 in Wilmer.

It happened early Sunday morning, I-45 is closed in both directions at Wintergreen Road.

A live camera in the area shows a wall of flames and thick black smoke filing the air.

Crews are on the scene but appear to be allowing the fire to burn itself out.

No word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

