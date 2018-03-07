One lane of Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth has reopened after being closed for several hours Wednesday when a tanker truck rolled over east of Interstate 35W.
According to Fort Worth police, at about 10 a.m. a tanker hauling salt water flipped on its side and caught fire in the westbound lanes of the interstate immediately east of I-35W.
Police said at least one person was injured in the crash, though their condition is not known.
While the scene was cleared traffic was diverted at Campus Drive; access to the ramp to Interstate 35W was not affected by the closure. The eastbound lanes of I-20 remained open to traffic.
All of the westbound lanes of the highway reopened early Wednesday afternoon.