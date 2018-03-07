Tanker Crash Closes Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tanker Crash Closes Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth

A tanker hauling salt water flipped on its side and caught fire; at least 1 hurt: police

Published at 10:40 AM CST on Mar 7, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Fort Worth PD
    At least one person was hurt after an 18-wheeler crashed and flipping on its side in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 Wednesday morning. (Published March 7, 2018)

    One lane of Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth has reopened after being closed for several hours Wednesday when a tanker truck rolled over east of Interstate 35W.

    According to Fort Worth police, at about 10 a.m. a tanker hauling salt water flipped on its side and caught fire in the westbound lanes of the interstate immediately east of I-35W.

    Police said at least one person was injured in the crash, though their condition is not known.

    While the scene was cleared traffic was diverted at Campus Drive; access to the ramp to Interstate 35W was not affected by the closure. The eastbound lanes of I-20 remained open to traffic.

    All of the westbound lanes of the highway reopened early Wednesday afternoon.

