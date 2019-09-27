Taking DART to the 2019 State Fair of Texas

Dallas Area Rapid Transit made some schedule changes during the 2019 State Fair of Texas.

Green Line service

Fair Park Station, located on Parry Avenue at the entrance to the fairgrounds, and MLK, Jr. Station, located south of R.B. Cullum Boulevard and convenient to the Gate 6 entrance and the Cotton Bowl stadium, are your choices on DART's Green Line. Green Line trains will be available approximately every 10 minutes between Victory and Lawnview stations.

Service changes

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published 4 hours ago)

Extra Green Line trains between Victory and Lawnview stations from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends

Orange Line extended to Parker Road Station on all trips, weekdays and weekends (except for Saturday, October 12)

Added Green and Blue Line service after 7:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Extra buses on Routes 60 and 409 Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on all four Sundays during the fair

Making the connection

All DART Rail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) passengers can transfer easily to the Green Line. Just look for trains saying, "Fair Park," "Buckner" or "Lawnview."

To get to the Green Line:

Southbound Red, Blue and Orange Line passengers - transfer to the Green Line at Pearl/Arts District Station.

Northbound Red and Blue Line passengers - transfer to the Green Line at Akard Station.

Eastbound Orange Line passengers - transfer to the Green Line at Bachman Station. For all days of the State Fair, except Saturday, October 12, all Orange Line trains will be extended to Parker Road Station. For the October 12 football game, Orange Line trains will only operate between DFW Airport and Bachman stations.

TRE passengers can transfer to the Green Line at Victory Station. Details are at TrinityRailwayExpress.org/StateFair

Customers using the Denton County Transportation Authority should check here for departure and arrival times to connect at Trinity Mills Station to DART's Green Line.

Discounted tickets and GoPass information

DART's GoPass app began selling tickets on September 10. At $2 off, you'll get an extra 50-cent savings on individual tickets, plus you can also pre-purchase your DART ride tickets. Both the State Fair and DART tickets are right there on your phone, set to be activated whenever you're ready.

DART fares are also available at any rail station from a ticket vending machine and from your bus operator. Day Passes are valid for unlimited rides on the date of purchase through 3:00 a.m. the following day. When purchasing a Day Pass on a bus, exact cash or change is required. Fareboxes accept bills and coins, including $1 coins. Bus operators cannot provide change.

Purchase a Local Day Pass for $6, good for DART Rail, local buses and riding the TRE from CentrePort Station. Tarrant and Denton County customers need a Regional Day Pass for $12.

Three football games

Ride DART to the State Fair Classic between the Grambling State Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers on September 28. The AT&T Red River Showdown game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners is October 12, and the Jaguars of Southern University and Tigers from Texas Southern University will travel to Dallas for the second year to play in the October 19 State Fair Football Showdown.

Click here to view these special DART Rail schedules, or call DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.

Thomas Cook Collapse Leaves Thousands Stranded