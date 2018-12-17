Some tough news for taco lovers: Taco Bueno is closing some of its underperforming stores, and 11 of those are in North Texas.

The now-closed Taco Buenos were located in Mansfield, Roanoke, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Hurst, Balch Springs and Granbury. When asked if more closures are expected, a Taco Bueno spokeswoman issued a statement that says the company is continually monitoring the performance of its restaurants.

"The new management team has been taking a deep look into our existing locations and markets and will make changes where necessary," the statement says. "They are looking to complete this review very soon so that they can then focus their attention on remodels and new development."

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

