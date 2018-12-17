Taco Bueno Closed 11 Restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Arlington and More - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Taco Bueno Closed 11 Restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Arlington and More

By Sarah Blaskovich - GuideLive

Published 46 minutes ago

    Taco Bueno
    Taco Bueno party tacos.

    Some tough news for taco lovers: Taco Bueno is closing some of its underperforming stores, and 11 of those are in North Texas.

    The now-closed Taco Buenos were located in Mansfield, Roanoke, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Hurst, Balch Springs and Granbury. When asked if more closures are expected, a Taco Bueno spokeswoman issued a statement that says the company is continually monitoring the performance of its restaurants.

    "The new management team has been taking a deep look into our existing locations and markets and will make changes where necessary," the statement says. "They are looking to complete this review very soon so that they can then focus their attention on remodels and new development."

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

