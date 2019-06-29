The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s with finding the suspect of a fatal hit and run that happened on June 10, 2019.

According to DPS, 30-year-old Bret L. Rendleman of Dittmer, Missouri, was walking south on IH45 in Ellis County near Risinger/Newton Rd. some time bewtween 8:54 p.m. and 19:42 p.m. when he was hit by a 1999 maroon Ford Mustang.

Rendleman died at the scene, according to DPS.

The driver of the Mustang failed to stop and continued on IH45. Investigators were able to gather evidence that behind at the scene which includes a 35th anniversary Ford Mustang badge identifier, a right headlamp, a right passenger side mirror, a radio antenna, and part of the front bumper.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to contact the Texas DPS office in Waxahachie at 972-923-6670.