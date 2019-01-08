TWU Music Professor Reflects on Rare Vatican Performance

Many musicians dream of performing at world-renowned venues. A music professor from Texas Woman's University got just that chance, right after Christmas.

Carlo Pezzimenti was invited to perform at the Vatican. The classical guitarist was invited to perform with the choir from Dallas-based Ursuline Academy.

The Cleveland-born Pezzimenti fell in love with classical guitar at age 13, after his family moved to Italy.

"I feel like we've had these great human beings leaving us these gifts," Pezzimenti said. "To me, whenever I perform, really it's a question of just sharing it with other people."

The music instructor at TWU has performed all over the world. But not even a performance at Carnegie Hall can top his audience at the Vatican in Rome, where he performed in late December.

"You're playing surrounded by some of the most amazing art that you'll ever see on the planet," he said. "Your setting is so amazing that I don't think it can help but inspire you in a certain way."

Pezzimenti said he was nervous playing on such a prolific stage. He felt he did well -- in a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

"Most important to me is to be expressive," he said. "And to share this with people who want to hear beautiful music."