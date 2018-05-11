TSA Finds Record Number of Firearms in Carry-On Bags

The Transportation Security Administration said they found a record number of guns in one day last week, including several at Texas airports.

On May 3rd, the agency said, they found 26 firearms in carry-on bags, the most in a single day. The firearms were discovered at 15 different airports including one at Dallas Love Field, two at Dallas-Fort Worth International, one at Austin-Bergstrom and four at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Of the 26 firearms discovered, the TSA said 21 were found loaded. In all last week, 90 firearms were discovered across the country by TSA.

In 2017, DFW Airport was near the top of the list for discovered firearms with the agency discovering 211 guns. The airport was second behind Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The TSA could impose civil penalties up to $13,066 per violation for prohibited items. The agency suggests travelers visit their website for details on how to properly travel with firearms in checked baggage.

Per TSA guidelines, unloaded firearms must be transported in a locked, hard-sided container as checked baggage. The firearm and/or ammunition must be declared to the airline when dropping off the baggage at check-in.