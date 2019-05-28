The murder of Muhlaysia Booker, 23, is causing a ripple effect within the North Texas LGBTQ community and the City of Dallas a whole. (Published 2 minutes ago)

The murder of Muhlaysia Booker, 23, is causing a ripple effect within the North Texas LGBTQ community and the City of Dallas a whole.

Booker, a transgender woman, was shot and killed a month after she was the victim of a brutal attack. The last month of her life and her murder has served as a wake-up call, a call to action and rallying point for her community.

The Human Rights Campaign tracked 128 murders of transgender people in a six year period. More than 80% were transgender women of color. Booker was one of five killed in the United State so far this year.

Dallas activists say they have hit road blocks trying to get lawmakers to address "gender identity" related issues of safety.

“I testified before the house jurisprudence committee in favor HB 1513, which would have added 'gender identity' and expression to the Texas hate crimes laws so that police can file this as a hate crime,” transgender activist Leslie McMurray said. “Sadly it never even got voted out of committee.”

McMurray said a bill has been filed for six consecutive session, but has died each time.

Since Booker’s murder, North Texas LGBTQ activists have used their grief as fuel, working with newly elected District Attorney John Cruezot to forge partnerships to improve safety and protection.