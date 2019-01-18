TMSG: UNT President Offers 8-Year-Old Kid Inventor Full Ride

Prince Nallamothula, a third grader from Frisco, was awarded a full-ride 4-year scholarship to the University of North Texas. (Published 3 hours ago)

Tell Me Something Good - Scholarship for Third Grader

Most third graders can probably tell you what they want to be when they grow up, but can they tell where they're going to college?

A third grader in Frisco knows his college destination -- and he knows it's already paid for!

The full ride for the 8-year-old boy is today's Tell Me Something Good.

Prince Nallamothula was at Frisco City Hall Tuesday where Mayor Jeff Cheney declared Jan. 15 Prince Nallamothula Day.

"Prince is a third grader at Talley Elementary and has been recognized nationally as part of the "Young Inventor Challenge".

"Great job representing Frisco, Prince!" is what the city posted on its Twitter page.

That's not even half the story.

Prince is an invention machine with international acclaim.

His national recognition came November 2018 when his Happy Family smart phone app won an award at the Young Inventor Challenge at the Chicago Toy and Game Fair.

Another award came in the international Paradigm Challenge for his Sneeze Pod, which aids in preventing the spread of germs.

And, somehow between school and inventing, Prince fits in his own YouTube Channel where he talks about quantum physics.

He's so impressive the University of North Texas now it wants him on campus when he graduates from high school.

UNT President Neal Smatresk was at city hall the night Prince was honored and explained one of his invitations.

Video from Frisco City Hall shows Smatresk coming from out of the audience to approach Prince, hand him his business card and say, "I'd like to offer you a full ride scholarship to UNT."

Kris Muller, senior communications specialist confirmed it an email to NBC 5 saying Smatresk "was so impressed by Prince that he offered him the scholarship on the spot.

"This little boy is both adorable and eloquent. He loves to share his knowledge with enthusiasm and surprising poise," Muller said.

"We’re so excited to be able to engage the next generation and at the possibility of having Prince join the UNT family," Heather Noel of UNT said.