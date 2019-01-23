A picture popping up on Facebook feeds shows a Texas man's powerful message about love and blended families. Photo credit: Willie + Rose Photography. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Tell Me Something Good - Texan's Message About Love

A picture popping up on Facebook shares a Texas man's powerful message about love and blended families.

That message is Wednesday's Tell Me Something Good.

The picture shows two men and a little girl. Dylan Lenox writes, "Our daughter Willow. You may never know how your love has changed us all."

Lenox, or as he calls himself "Dylan, Daddy Dylan or Bonus Dad" is engaged to Willow's mother. The other man in the picture is the "David, Daddy David or biological Dad," wrote Lenox.

In the heartfelt post, Lenox from Waco, describes how he, Willow's mom and her ex, David have "molded themselves into one unique family... to know the power of love. Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend."

Lenox goes on to say that Willow's dad "is and will always be a part of my life for the simple fact that we share the same daughter!"

He closes his post with a message to their daughter "your Daddies love you."

The post has more than 200,000 likes and shares.

