It's stock show and rodeo time in Fort Worth, and the kindergartners at Fort Worth Country Day are all in. It's Tuesday's Tell Me Something Good.

The school hosted its annual K-Rodeo last week.

The kindergartners left their usual uniforms in the closet and decked out in western wear from boots to hats and everything else in between.

Cowboys and cowgirls riding stick horses, colorful rodeo clowns and more embraced the tradition of the K-Rodeo.

And, just like the real Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, you could say "this thing is legendary."

"For 45 of Fort Worth Country Day’s 50 years, kindergarten students have performed in the annual Kindergarten Rodeo each January," according to the school's website.

You can see take in professional rodeo performances from now through February 9.

