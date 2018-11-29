TMSG: Doctor Takes Pie in Face for Epilepsy Awareness

A doctor in Fort Worth is earning high praise for being a good sport. He made good on a promise to his team and was willing to be pied in the face by one of his patients for Epilepsy Awareness Month. (Published 2 hours ago)

TMSG: Doctor Takes a Pie in the Face to Raise Awareness of Epilepsy

A doctor in Fort Worth is earning high praise for being a good sport and making good on a promise to his team.

Video shows Dr. Scott Perry, medical director of neurology at Cook Children's Medical Center, wrapped in plastic from head to toe and sitting in a chair as little girl walks up to him and plants a pie right in his face.

"He was willing to be pied in the face by one of his patients for #EpilepsyAwarenessMonth," Cook Children's Medical Center posted on its Twitter account.

"The nurses on his team held a competition to see who could donate the most pennies for the Epilepsy Foundation," explained Kim Brown, a hospital spokeswoman.

The nurses raised $285. As a way to thank them for their efforts, Perry agreed to be pied in the face, she said.

