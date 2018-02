Cade's Cake Shop in Dallas made a groom's cake in the shape of a Whataburger honey barbecue chicken sandwich. The Nolans' celebrated their marriage while capturing the essence of Texas. (Published 4 hours ago)

Cade's Cake Shop in Dallas made a groom's cake in the shape of a Whataburger honey barbecue chicken sandwich. The Nolans' celebrated their marriage... See More