TMSG: Collin County Students Get Lessons in Coding

A 10-week program could have big payoffs for students in Collin County. Capital One recently hosted 79 students for the Coders App Challenge. They came from Armstrong Middle School at Plano ISD and the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County in McKinney. (Published 2 hours ago)

The investment in the next generation of coders is today's Tell Me Something Good.

They came from Armstrong Middle School and Williams High School in the Plano ISD as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County - McKinney.

The program called the Capital One Coders App Challenge taught students lessons in software development and how to create their own apps.

When it was all over, the students demonstrated the apps they created and winners were picked for best overall, most creative and most technical.

All 79 students left a Chromebook and a tablet to help them continue to understand and explore their interests in science, technology, engineering and math.

A news release says "The Coders program is part of Capital One’s Future Edge initiative. In 2015, Capital One launched Future Edge, an initiative that pledged $150 million over five years to help prepare more Americans with the skills, tools and resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing digitally-driven economy. As part of this initiative, Future Edge DFW symbolizes Capital One’s commitment to make Dallas-Fort Worth a destination for top talent, spur growth as a world-renowned technology hub and nurture leaders of tomorrow."