A picture of Ellen DeGeneres was the highlight of one Aledo man's morning. When Melissa Cruson and her friends saw his joy when he saw the picture, she just had to share. The video is today's Tell Me Something Good. (Published 3 hours ago)

Ellen DeGeneres is a fan favorite.

Every afternoon during her show on NBC5, she makes us laugh, gives away prizes to help others and celebrates the good in people.

And every afternoon, Bryce Unger is at his home in Aledo taking it all in.

"She brings him so much joy," said Unger's friend, Melissa Cruson.

Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

A piece of rock that detached from a comet slammed into the so-called Super Wolf Blood Moon during its eclipse phase on Jan. 20. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

When Unger went in the hospital recently for health issues, Cruson and friends knew just what to do to celebrate his homecoming.

They got him a framed picture of Ellen.

No autograph. No big "Welcome home, Bryce" message from Ellen. Just a picture of her in a simple frame.

Yet Unger's reaction to that gift was if Ellen was there in person with a big hug.

Cruson and her friends sent NBC5 video of that moment to show the joy of Unger "hoping it would make everyone smile."

She now has another goal.

Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Head to New Home

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers helped orchestrate the move of orphaned bear cubs into new homes. They used sleds to move the black bear cubs, ranging in weight from 110 to 160 pounds, through snow and steep terrain. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

"I sent the video to ellentube, hoping her staff would see a glimpse of her BIGGEST FAN," she wrote in an email to NBC5. "The picture was not signed and Bryce has never met her in person, but meeting her is his absolute dream."

Cruson tell us her friend Unger has four favorites in life: Blake Shelton, American Idol, ice cream sandwiches and number one is Ellen.

When they saw his joy at a picture of Ellen, his friends just had to share it.

If you have something good to share, send it to us at isee@nbcdfw.com