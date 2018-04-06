TMS Keeping an Eye on Severe Weather

The threat of severe weather missed Texas Motor Speedway Friday afternoon.

Reports of nearby lightning strikes did prompt a delay in racing activity at the track, which is hosting NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Sunday.

Track officials tell us weather precautions during race weekend include National Weather Service personnel onsite.

“Wind is our biggest concern,” said Eddie Gossage, track CEO. “What it does to the venue. What it does to the various displays and campers and things of that nature."

In severe weather, sirens can sound, alerting race fans to seek shelter in the concourse under the speedway’s massive grandstand.

"But that's along way from here,” laughed John Whitsett, a race fan from Oklahoma City who’s staying in his friend’s camper, in a camping area outside the speedway. “If you wait to the last minute, you might not make it there."

Wind, storms and cooler weather remained a threat through Friday night.

Some, staying inside luxurious RV’s during race weekend, aren’t worried.

"This is heated, it's a house on wheels, said Randy Sibert, another race fan. “So we're not going to be cold, for sure.”

