TEXRail, the commuter rail line that runs from Fort Worth to DFW Airport, is adding 25 additional trips per day starting Sunday, Trinity Metro says.

TEXRail will offer trips every 30 minutes for 10 peak hours each day, seven days a week, Trinity Metro announced Thursday. The number of trips each day will increase from 48 to 73.

"We always intended to increase frequency after six months of service to provide more options for commuters, travelers and other passengers," Trinity Metro president and CEO Bob Baulsir said. "Riders love our service, and we often hear that they are eager for more trains to run."

The last eastbound service from Fort Worth to the airport will now leave at 12:47 a.m., instead of 11:30 p.m., while the first departure to DFW Airport from Fort Worth will leave at 4:40 a.m., instead of 4:55 a.m., according to Trinity Metro.

Raw: Video Shows Last Time Ole Miss Student Seen Alive

Police have released surveillance video of the last night that Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was seen alive. She was later found dead with gunshot wounds and a college student from Fort Worth has been charged with murder in connection with her death. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

Trinity Metro advised passengers to always check the schedule online before they head to the train station.