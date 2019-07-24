TEXRail Riders Get New On-Demand Rideshare in Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth and Trinity Metro have launched its plan to make the new TEXRail train service more connective from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to busy business corridors.

This week, the cooperative launched the new ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare service near the Mercantile Center TEXRail station.

With approximately 18,000 jobs in the area near the station, there are few transportation options after riders exit the train. City documents say it is difficult to establish a high-performing, fixed-route bus service.

Fort Worth allocated $500,000 for the service and Trinity Metro did the same for a 12-month test of the service to measure its effectiveness and usage.

The Mercantile ZIPZONE will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no charge to use the service at launch. After the free period, rides will vary $1 to $3.