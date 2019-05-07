TEXRail Riders Could Get On-Demand Rideshare in Fort Worth

Citizens who ride the TEXRail system in Fort Worth may find it easier to get home once they reach the station. If a plan is finalized, train riders could get a $3 ride home with a rideshare company.

The City of Fort Worth is teaming up to launch an on-demand rideshare pilot program with Trinity Metro, which operates the TEXRail system connecting Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and North Fort Worth.

The plan is to launch the program near the Mercantile Center TEXRail station.

With approximately 18,000 jobs in the area near the station, there are few transportation options after riders exit the train. City documents say it is difficult to establish a high-performing, fixed-route bus service.

Burning Plane Lands at Moscow Airport; At Least 40 Dead

A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it burst into flames shortly after takeoff. (Published Sunday, May 5, 2019)

The Trinity Metro ZipZone would allow TEXRail riders to connect to the on-demand service that will cost $3 per ride within the defined service area, which is still being finalized. Trinity Metro will work with Via, a rideshare company, to facilitate the on-demand shuttle.

Fort Worth allocated $500,000 for the service and Trinity Metro did the same for a 12-month test of the service to measure its effectiveness and usage.

If approved, the service would begin in July 2019.