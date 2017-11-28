TEXRail, the new rail line from downtown Fort Worth to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with six stops in between, is part of a billion-dollar transit system. (Published 3 hours ago)

Big construction underway along Tarrant County railroad tracks and at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is evidence of progress on TEXRail.



The new 27-mile rail transit system will link downtown Fort Worth to D/FW Terminal B with six stops in between.

Grapevine will see some of the biggest benefits with two TEXRail stations.

"Rail has been such a part of our history, and as we look forward it will now be such a great part of our future," said Leigh Lyons, communications director of the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It will really open up Grapevine for other folks to come and visit us."

Photo credit: TEXRail

One Grapevine TEXRail station is under construction at Main Street beside the vintage rail station. The other will be a DFW North station, where the future Cotton Belt rail transit line from Plano and Collin County is also planned to connect. That station will have a large parking lot to accommodate drivers commuting into Fort Worth. TEXRail turns south from there into the airport.

TEXRail spokesman Brian Munahan said the new rail system helps promote Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

"They're able to say, you know what, if you fly into D/FW Airport and we have a convention downtown, you don’t have to rent cars, you can just get downtown," he said.

Completion is expected at the end of 2018. The cost is just over $1 billion with nearly half coming from the federal government.