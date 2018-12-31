TEXRail Makes Ceremonial Inaugural Run

Before it begins regular service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, passengers holding "golden tickets" got a ride on TEXRail's ceremonial first run.

Before it begins regular service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, passengers holding "golden tickets" got a ride on TEXRail's ceremonial first run.

"Morning everybody! How's everyone doing today," asked conductor, Eric Weaver, at the Main Street Grapevine station as he greeted passengers. "I'm having a great time. I just like being around people, so it's the best job in the world for me."

The $1 billion project spans 27 miles of track across nine train stops in three cities -- from Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Grapevine to DFW International Airport.

"It's a beautiful train," said Mark Terpening of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. "It's going to be here for a long time and do a lot of great things for North Texas."

Crews Prep Trains With Just Days to Go Before TEXRail Debuts

Less than a week before TEXRail begins service, crews were out on Sunday testing the trains to make sure everything's working properly. (Published Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018)

TEXRail projects 8,000 daily passengers after service starts on Jan. 5.

"There's not enough concrete to meet the demands of the population growth. We're running out of road space," said Trinity Metro Vice Chairman Jon Michael Franks. "I'm a car lover and always have been, but realistically, we can't keep on the way we've always been."

Passengers on the ceremonial run stopped for a red carpet lunch at the North DFW train station.

Regular service starts Jan. 5. Tickets start at $2.50, but TEXRail is offering free rides through the end of January. You can find more information about TEXRail here.