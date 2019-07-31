The new TEXRail service connecting Tarrant County, from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Fort Worth, has grown quickly in popularity in its first six months of service.

Since its launch in January, more than 320,000 passengers have boarded the train.

Trinity Metro recently launched more trains — cutting wait times in half during peak hours.

According to Trinity Metro, the DFW Airport Terminal B location is the most popular destination during weekdays, with the focus shifting to the Grapevine station on the weekend.

TEXRail Riders Get New On-Demand Rideshare in Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth and Trinity Metro have launched its plan to make the new TEXRail train service more connective from DFW Airport to busy business corridors. (Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019)

"This is our busiest station on the weekends, with many passengers taking advantage of TEXRail for the restaurants along Main Street," Trinity Metro representative Laura Hanna said via e-mail.

DESTINATION POPULARITY

• WEEKDAYS:

DFW Airport Terminal B Station Fort Worth Central Station Grapevine Station

• WEEKENDS:

Grapevine Station DFW Airport Terminal B Station Fort Worth Central Station

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

BOARDING LOCATION POPULARITY

• WEEKDAYS:

DFW Airport Terminal B Station Fort Worth Central Station Grapevine Station

• WEEKENDS:

Grapevine Station DFW Airport Terminal B Station Fort Worth Central Station

"Ridership is on the rise," Hanna said. "July has been the highest month of ridership since January, with more than 40,000 passengers."

More Than 100 Million Affected by Capital One Breach

Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

Trinity Metro is also looking at the possibility of expanding the TEXRail service area.

"We are exploring the option of expanding to the Fort Worth Medical District, which has 60,000 employees," Hanna said. "No timeline has been set on when that service could begin."

The new trains will cause a shift in service times: ONLINE SCHEDULE.