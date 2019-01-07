After a bit of a delay, the long-awaited launch of TEXRail train service will take place this week.

Trinity Metro announced Monday afternoon that they'd received word from the Federal Railroad Administration that the entire 27-mile TEXRail route has been approved for passenger service and that they expect to begin full service between Terminal B at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and the T&P Station on Thursday, Jan. 10.

The line was supposed to begin ferrying passengers back and forth on Saturday, but a key inspection needed by the FRA had yet to be completed. Furloughs from the government shutdown resulted in skeleton crews for the FRA, which has led to some strains in completing inspections before deadline.

Additionally, Trinity Metro said they discovered a signal issue caused by a hardware installation problem that also needed to be corrected. Trinity Metro said they will continue to test all components to make sure they're in good working order before beginning service.

"We greatly appreciate all of the efforts to move TEXRail from the testing phase to full service by all of the personnel at FRA," said Paul Ballard, president and CEO of Trinity Metro.

TEXRail is expected to serve more than 8,000 daily riders at nine stations by the end of the first year of operation. By 2035, nearly 14,000 people are epxected to ride the system each day.

To see a TEXRail schedule, click here.