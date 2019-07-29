A predominately black community in southeast Dallas County has gone decades with no running water. Despite promises over the years that a water system would come, residents still rely on bottled water. The Dallas Morning News is here. (Published Friday, July 26, 2019)

In the Texas heat, bottled water is a lifeline for Betty Bivens, one of the last holdouts in Sandbranch, a Dallas County community that lacks the most basic necessity: running water.

Relatives from Mesquite bring cases of water to Bivens, so the 69-year-old can cook and bathe. She and her neighbors in the unincorporated area in southeast Dallas County used to rely on wells, but the water that flows from them is contaminated, they say.

"I don't drink this water. I don't cook with this water," Bivens said, tapping the well on the side of her yellow, one-story home. "The only thing I do with this water is mop my floors."

