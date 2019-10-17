Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer while in her home, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, will be memorialized at a funeral at The Potter's House of Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 19.

T.D. Jakes will deliver the eulogy for Atatiana Jefferson Saturday and former Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes is picking up the tab for her funeral, the church says.

Jefferson is the Fort Worth woman fatally shot in her own home last Saturday as a police officer investigated an open structure call at her home. The officer who shot Jefferson, Aaron Dean, resigned and was later arrested on a murder charge.

Jefferson's funeral will be held at The Potter's House of Dallas at 2 p.m. Saturday. Jakes will deliver the eulogy and Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to give special remarks. NBC 5 has learned that former Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, who is now with the Sacramento Kings, made arrangements to cover the financial cost of the funeral on Wednesday.

"While her heartbreaking and untimely death has captured the nation's attention, the funeral will pay tribute to her life as a loving daughter, sister and aunt," the church said in a news release.

"It is clear that the atrocity of this shooting opens up deep wounds that preceded this recent murder case that resonates far beyond our community," Jakes said in a statement. "As a resident of Fort Worth myself, I understand the pain and anger associated with this tragic loss, However, the family has asked that the funeral not be overshadowed by her death but rather that the legacy of Atatiana Jefferson be honored and celebrated for the fullness of her life."

The funeral is open to the public and organizers said anyone who wishes to pay their respects is welcome to attend.