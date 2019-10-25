TCU Launches $1 Billion Fundraising Campaign

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth announced an ambitious philanthropic campaign. It's goal - $1 billion.

The Lead On: A Campaign for TCU will target people, programs and endowment.

"For TCU, the mission to impact the greater good has never felt more urgent," Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said in a news release. "Now is the time to make a transformational investment in the people and programs that not only enrich our campus experience for today, but also lead positive change in the world for generations to come. If we are to achieve our goals, we must secure philanthropic investment in proportion to our ambitions. With this campaign, we charge forward to strengthen our university and to change the world for the better."

The Lead On campaign will focus on:

• Student scholarship support - to ensure that the TCU experience is affordable for every student who earns admission

• Support for endowed faculty - to support the recruitment and retention of passionate teachers and formidable scholars

• Support for academic programs - to drive innovative, cross-disciplinary opportunities that benefit both students and society

• Support for the university’s endowment - to ensure that TCU’s values and priorities, rather than external forces, are the key drivers of university decisions.

The university says more than 44,000 supporters have already contributed nearly $600 million. TCU says the $1 billion campaign is the "most ambitious" ever in its nearly 150-year history.

Southern Methodist University in Dallas was the first private university in Texas to reach the goal. In February 2016, it announced that it had "raised gifts totaling $1.15 billion, the largest amount ever raised by a private university in Texas."