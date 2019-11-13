TCU Tuition Tops $50,000 Next Fall

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth is raising the price of attendance for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Last week, the board of trustees set tuition at $51,570, which is 4.9 percent higher than this year's rate of $49,170.

In order to match the increased tuition, need-based financial aid is expected to increase as well, but merit based scholarships will not.

TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini said that future tuition increases will likely be less than the increases seen in recent years, which were in the five and six percent range.

TCU’s largest tuition increase occurred in 2012, when the price of attendance was raised by eight percent. Since 2017, tuition increases have stayed around 4.9 percent.

Boschini said that stabilizing tuition is part of an ongoing sustainability effort by TCU’s board of trustees. Boschini also said though the school is trying refrain from increasing tuition in the future, it is unlikely that it would be cut because everything on campus is funded by tuition.

Even though tuition has increased in recent years, Boschini said that students have not always been impacted by the price jump. Every time tuition has been raised, need-based financial aid has been raised by the same amount.

Boschini said that problems arise for students only on merit-based scholarships because that form of financial aid does not increase at the same rate as tuition.