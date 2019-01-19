TCU Student in Jail After Outburst on Flight to Dallas

A TCU student whose drunken misbehavior caused a trans-Atlantic flight to Dallas to return to London was sentenced this week to six months behind bars, Saturday, January 19, 2019.

Jeffrey Tanner Libby, 21, of Fort Worth pleaded guilty last month to multiple charges after the Dec. 17 flight: three counts of common assault, one count of being drunk aboard an aircraft and one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words toward the cabin crew, the Metropolitan Police said Saturday.

Libby was sentenced Wednesday at Isleworth Crown Court in London, police said.

The Dec. 17 incident began when Libby boarded a British Airways Boeing 777 at Heathrow Airport, bound for Dallas, with a liter of Bacardi rum in his possession.

